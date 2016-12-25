In Vermont, Solar, Batteries Key Energy Revolution

Rhonda "Honey" Phillips keeps her own cows and garden at her small, hillside homestead, and now is pushing self-sufficiency in a more high-tech direction. This year, she installed new solar panels just downhill from her modest house and hung a Tesla Powerwall backup battery on her basement wall, to charge up when it's sunny and draw down when it isn't.

"My grandfather used to say, 'Whatever you can see is what you should be taking care of,'" said Phillips, 57, whose family has been in Vermont since the 1700s. With shorter winters and hotter temperatures in the summer, Phillips is convinced she's seeing climate change.

In her renewable energy project, Phillips got help from the Vermont solar company SunCommon and Vermont's major electric company, Green Mountain Power.

GMP has been pushing to be a leader in the search for the Holy Grail of renewable energy — economical batteries to store energy from wind farms and solar panels for those times when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow.

In an interview last year, the company's CEO, Mary Powell, told The Associated Press that batteries would be a linchpin in a newly envisioned future for electrical energy. They would store solar energy and provide backup power during outages and put electricity on the grid at times of peak demand.

All signs are that it's happening.