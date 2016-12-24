Aliens On Mars: UFO Hunters Notice 'Spoon'

Are there aliens on Mars? A photo circulating on the internet seems to prove so. Alien hunters have noticed a giant spoon of on one of the pictures taken by the NASA Mars Rovers which triggered speculations about the existence of alien civilization on Mars.

This is the second time that a spoon was seen in one of the pictures of Mars. Previously, netizens also spotted a similar object in a Mars photo. The spoon looks almost the same size as an ordinary spoon but had a triangular end. In the past, alien hunters also spotted possible evidence of life on Mars like gold rings, alien gloves and other artifacts believed to be used by aliens

The images were first documented in a YouTube channel, UFO Hunter. It then spread like wildfire to alien believers. There are speculations that the spoon in the photo is just an optical illusion but alien hunters believed they are proof of a lost civilization of aliens on Mars.

Speculations say this civilization which perished long ago were intelligent and well-mannered. As the spoon shows their table manners. Previously, a scientist said there could be an intelligent alien civilization on Mars which was wiped out due to nuclear war.