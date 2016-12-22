Californians may soon be asked: 'A glass of Pinot Noir with that perm?

Californians who go in for a haircut or hairstyling may soon be offered a complimentary glass of beer or wine after Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed a bill to allow the perk.

The new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, allows beauty salons and barbershops to serve up to 12 ounces of beer or six ounces of wine at no charge without a special license or permit.

The measure is the idea of Assesmblyman Tom Daly (D-Anaheim), who said some of the state’s 41,830 beauty salons and barbershops already offer alcoholic beverages, but may not have a license from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and could get in trouble.

The bill was supported by Drybar Holdings, which has 18 beauty salons in California, but has been told by state officials that it needs an alcohol license to serve spirits.

The bill has faced some opposition from people who question whether the department can monitor thousands of new businesses serving alcohol to make sure those serving the wine and drinking it are at least 21 years old.