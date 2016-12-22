Wind Energy Is Behind A Historic Shift in US Electricity Production

Wind generation has grown by more than 11 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in just a year in the huge ERCOT market of Texas.

The increase, which has driven wind’s share of generation to 48 million MWh in the first 11 months of 2016 from 36 million MWh in the first 11 months of 2015, has displaced over 11.6 million MWh of electricity that would otherwise have been produced at fossil-fired plants.

This shift is not surprising given that the amount of wind capacity in ERCOT, which includes most of Texas and more than 20 million electricity customers, had reached 17,000 megawatts by the end of October, driven by 1,200 megawatt of new wind-generation installations this year. An additional 2,000 megawatts of wind capacity is expected to come online this month.

It’s part of a trend we described in a report we published in September detailing a historic shift across ERCOT, which is shorthand for the market operated by the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas.