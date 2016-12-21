Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 14 Seeds: 700 Comments: 1094 Since: May 2016

Pre-Christmas melt? North Pole forecast to warm 50 degrees above normal Thursday

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

For the second year in a row in late December and for the second time in as many months, temperatures in the high Arctic will be freakishly high compared to normal.

Computer models project that on Thursday, three days before Christmas, the temperature near the North Pole will be an astronomical 40-50 degrees warmer-than-normal and approaching 32 degrees, the melting point.

 

 

On some forecast maps simulating Arctic temperatures, the color bar does not even go as high as predicted levels.

The warmth will be drawn into the Arctic by a powerhouse storm east of Greenland. The European weather model estimates its lowest pressure will be around 945 millibars, which is comparable to many category 3 hurricanes.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor