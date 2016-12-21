Pre-Christmas melt? North Pole forecast to warm 50 degrees above normal Thursday

For the second year in a row in late December and for the second time in as many months, temperatures in the high Arctic will be freakishly high compared to normal.

Computer models project that on Thursday, three days before Christmas, the temperature near the North Pole will be an astronomical 40-50 degrees warmer-than-normal and approaching 32 degrees, the melting point.

Impressive… model guidance (eg, GFS) indicating surface air temperatures hovering just below freezing at the #NorthPole later this week pic.twitter.com/VN1chMSvu0 — Zack Labe (@ZLabe) December 20, 2016

On some forecast maps simulating Arctic temperatures, the color bar does not even go as high as predicted levels.

The warmth will be drawn into the Arctic by a powerhouse storm east of Greenland. The European weather model estimates its lowest pressure will be around 945 millibars, which is comparable to many category 3 hurricanes.