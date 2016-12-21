Largest Military Solar Energy Project in Northeast Breaks Ground

A groundbreaking ceremony for a 16.5 megawatt solar energy project was held today at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (“JB MDL”), a mission-critical, tri-service military base in central New Jersey. The solar project—developed by an affiliate of Starwood Energy Group (“Starwood Energy”), of Greenwich, Connecticut, and an affiliate of Energy Management, Inc. (“EMI”), of Boston, Massachusetts is owned by an affiliate of True Green Capital Management LLC (“True Green Capital”) of Westport, Connecticut. The project is located on a capped landfill, and is the largest military solar installation in the Northeast. The project was developed pursuant to an effort by the military to achieve real asset optimization and long-term energy security.

“This project demonstrates the innovative pathways our Airmen and civilians are taking to strengthen mission assurance through energy assurance. The revenue generated by this solar project, built on a closed landfill, will provide critical funds dedicated to JB MDL's energy assurance plan. I applaud the installation's leaders and support staff for their creativity and persistence to bring this project to fruition,” said Miranda A.A. Ballentine, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Installations, Environment and Energy, who cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

“We are pleased to contribute to the renewable energy objectives of the United States Military, and appreciate all of the support for this project from the Pentagon, Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,” said Brad Nordholm, Senior Manager Director and Co-Head of Starwood Energy.

Highlighting the support provided by officials and agencies of the state of New Jersey to make the project possible, Jim Gordon, President of EMI, added: “New Jersey’s leadership in solar energy policies is creating a healthier environment, greater energy independence and more stable energy costs for the region.”