Trump aides ask of Russian meddling: Does it matter?

Donald Trump’s top aides on Sunday said the president-elect isn’t ready to accept the finding by intelligence officials that Moscow hacked Democratic emails in a bid to elevate Trump. Even if it’s true, they said, Trump still won the White House fair and square.

The push back came a day before members of the Electoral College are scheduled to formally cast votes for Trump as the 45th president. While Democrats likely are powerless to stop it, they suggested Trump’s victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton would forever be tainted by Russian meddling.

Republican electors have been inundated by Trump opponents urging them to defy the results in their states and vote against Trump.

Washington Post

Russian State Media Warns that Trump Is Facing a ‘Coup d’Etat’

President-elect Donald Trump may be denying reports from the intelligence community that the Russian government interfered in the recent presidential election in order to help him win the White House. But he can hardly doubt that the Kremlin seems very interested in making sure his election gets the final stamp of approval from the Electoral College today.

With electors set to cast their ballots today -- the final stage in the presidential election process -- Russian state-run media is now warning that Trump faces what one popular television program host said is a “coup d’etat” being engineered by shadowy forces who prefer his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

"Donald Trump has not had time to take office, but he's already faced with attempts to overthrow him. We are talking about a coup d'etat,” said Dmitry Kiselyov, host of the Sunday night program, Weekly News.

Yahoo News

Trump attacks China in Twitter outburst

BBC News

Trumps Tweet:

China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2016

We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2016

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement:

"The Chinese navy found the device and examined it in a professional manner. . . It’s as if you saw something on the street and someone asked you for it, you’d have to examine if it really belongs to them."

The following threat was issued in an editorial The Global Times: