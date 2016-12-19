The Electoral College is poised to pick Trump, despite push to dump him

Donald Trump’s years-long quest for the presidency is set to become official on Monday as the Electoral College meets to officially name him the winner.

The usually overlooked, constitutionally-obligated gathering of 538 electors in 50 states and the District of Columbia has earned special scrutiny and intense lobbying this year by Trump’s opponents, including last-minute weekend protests that stretched from Austin to Denver and Los Angeles.

That’s because in the weeks since the election, Democrat Hillary Clinton has amassed a nearly 3 million vote lead in the popular vote, a tally that has grown as revelations of a secret CIA assessment that Russia interfered to help Trump get elected have cast doubt on his victory.

Trump has dismissed the intelligence community’s analysis of Russia’s role in the election and has boasted of a historic electoral landslide, but his 305-to-232 win over Clinton ranks just 46th out of 58 electoral college results.