Henry Kissinger says "I hope we're doing some hacking" in Russia

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, responding to intelligence reports that Russia directed hacks to interfere with the U.S. election, is hoping that the American government is retaliating against the Kremlin with cyberattacks of its own.

“I don’t doubt that the Russians are hacking us,” Kissinger told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday. “And I hope we’re doing some hacking there.”

“Everybody has a hacking capability. And probably every intelligence service is hacking in the territory of other countries,” he said. “But who exactly does what? That would be a very sensitive piece of information. But it’s very difficult to communicate about it. Because nobody wants to admit the scope of what they’re doing.”

Kissinger, a secretary of state under President Richard Nixon, also offered candid thoughts about Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “character out of Dostoyevsky,” referencing the Russian novelist who wrote “Crime and Punishment.”

“He is a man with a great sense of connection, an inward connection, to Russian history as he sees it,” Kissinger remarked of Putin, who intelligence sources have said gave direct approval for the recent hacks in the U.S. related to the 2016 presidential election.

“He is a cold calculator of the Russian national interest, as he conceives it, and which he believes, probably correctly, has some very unique features,” Kissinger said.