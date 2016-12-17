Climate change as seen from space: Bob McDonald

A new supercomputer visualization from NASA provides an astounding 3D view of carbon dioxide spreading around the globe over a year. Based on actual satellite data, this is one of many tools that are documenting the changing face of our warming planet as seen from the ultimate high perspective.

The satellite that provided this perspective, called OCO-2 (Orbiting Carbon Observatory), was launched in 2014 with the sole purpose of identifying both natural and artificial sources of carbon dioxide and how the gas circulates globally on weather systems. It shows natural sources from wildfires in South America and Africa during summer, then industrial sources in the U.S., Europe and China take over. The carbon dioxide accumulates mostly in the northern hemisphere because that's where most of it originates, and is then driven into the Arctic regions, producing the fastest-warming trends and most dramatic changes anywhere on Earth.