Tell Investors of Climate Risks, Energy Sector Is Urged

A coalition of the world’s most powerful bankers, regulators and even executives at some heavy polluters have a message for oil and gas companies: Be more forthcoming about the risks posed by climate change.

The new guidelines, issued on Wednesday by a task force commissioned by the Group of 20 richest nations, are some of the most comprehensive about how companies should measure and disclose the predicted effects of extreme weather and rising seas. These recommendations come at a tough time for climate advocates, still reeling from the prospect of a presidential administration in the United States hostile to steps to address climate change.

With little prospect for new rule making in the United States and slow progress elsewhere, the task force urged corporations to disclose climate risks voluntarily.

In particular, the group calls for all companies to undergo what are essentially stress tests to see how their businesses would fare under the 2-degrees Celsius warming situation laid out under the Paris climate accord. Companies should disclose their findings in their financial statements, the guidelines say, treating any foreseeable dangers as material risks to their business just like risks posed by market or currency swings.