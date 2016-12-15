Norway's prime minister caught playing Pokémon Go in parliament

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg was caught playing Pokémon Go during a parliamentary debate Tuesday, according to news reports.

Solberg, the leader of the Conservative Party, was photographed playing the popular game while her political opponent Trine Skei Grande, leader of Norway’s Liberal Party, was speaking.

“I think that Trine will like that I opened the game while she was at the podium,” Solberg wrote in a text message to the newspaper Klassekampen, The Class Struggle. Grande herself attracted criticism from other lawmakers when she was caught playing the game in August during a defense hearing, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The 55-year-old prime minister’s fondness for the game is well-documented: She took time out between meetings in Bratislava in August to hunt the little monsters. A week earlier, she had told the newspaper Aften posten that she had reached level 14 in the game, after abandoning Candy Crush to devote herself fully to Pokémon Go.

Some might argue that Solberg is only doing her patriotic duty: The Government Pension Fund is invested in Nintendo and the sovereign wealth fund has gotten a nice boost from the Pokémon Go craze, earning at least $148 million due to its popularity