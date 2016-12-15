Coal Magnate Tells Trump to Lower His Expectations

Although optimistic about the future of the coal industry under the Trump administration, Robert Murray, CEO of Murray Energy Corp., the largest underground coal mining company in the U.S., does not expect the president-elect to bring back coal mining jobs or spur new coal-fired power plant construction.

“I’ve asked President-elect Trump to temper his comments about bringing coal miners back and bringing coal back. It will not happen,” Murray told POWER during an exclusive interview. “The destruction that has happened is permanent.”

Can Trump Stop the Bleeding?

Murray (Figure 1) noted that prior to President Obama taking office, the percentage of U.S. power generated from coal-fired plants was much higher than today. In fact, coal accounted for more than 48.5% of net generation in 2007, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Through the first nine months of 2016, only 29.9% of the county’s net generation was from coal. Murray doesn’t see that going up much in the future. His main hope is that Trump will stabilize things and provide more certainty for the industry.