World Energy Hits a Turning Point: Solar That's Cheaper Than Wind

Emerging markets are leapfrogging the developed world thanks to cheap panels.

December 14, 2016, 10:00 PM PST December 14, 2016, 10:04 PM PST

There’s a transformation happening in global energy markets that’s worth noting as 2016 comes to an end: Solar power, for the first time, is becoming the cheapest form of new electricity.

There have been isolated projects in the past where this happened: An especially competitive auction in the Middle East, for example, resulting in record-cheap solar costs. But now unsubsidized solar is beginning to outcompete coal and natural gas on a larger scale, and notably, new solar projects in emerging markets are costing less to build than wind projects, according to fresh data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.