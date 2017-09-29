Texas homeowners say refinery, chemical plant pushed floodwaters into neighborhood

Hurricane Harvey dumped a record amount of rain in Texas, but about 150 flooded-out families say their troubles were man-made. The Army Corps of Engineers is investigating claims by residents of Sweeny, Texas, that floodwaters were knowingly forced into their neighborhoods when a local oil refinery and a chemical plant dammed up two bayous.

For 13 days after Harvey, the Hartquist's house was an island. Their home was their retirement plan. But it was flooded into ruin -- a disaster they believe was both needless and preventable, reports CBS News' Mark Strassmann.

"You can't imagine. I've got pictures and you look at it and it's like good God! There's no dry ground anywhere," David Harquist said.

They say disaster struck after the storm had moved on. Floodwaters stopped receding and began rising again -- this time, into the house.

"I was shocked. I was like what in the world is going on and then all of the sudden the water came up and it started coming up quickly," Harquist said.

David needed a kayak to feed his stranded animals. He lost much of his house, his farming equipment, and livestock – a quarter-million dollar loss.

