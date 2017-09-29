Jared Kushner's lawyer can't stop owning himself

Jared Kushner’s lawyer accidentally forwarded an email to a fake Jared Kushner email account today, one that included a letter marked as “committee sensitive” from the Senate Intelligence Committee. The letter, signed by committee chair Richard Burr (R-NC) and vice chair Mark Warner (D-VA), expresses concern about media reports regarding Kushner’s use of a personal email account.

This is the second time that Abbe Lowell, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, who began representing Kushner in June, has fallen for a prankster who calls himself SINON_REBORN (a reference to the original legend of the Trojan Horse). Two days ago he corresponded with kushner.jared@mail.com, as the fake Jared Kushner asked for legal advice on whether to remove correspondence on his private email account that featured “adult content.” Fortunately for Lowell, the conversation didn’t go far, ending with, “Don’t delete. Don’t send to anyone. Let’s chat in a bit.”

But today, things went somewhat awry. We don’t know exactly what happened, but the most likely scenario is that Lowell’s email client autocompleted to the fake Kushner email address, landing a sensitive letter right in the prankster’s inbox. SINON_REBORN then reposted the letter on Twitter.

**NEW** JARED KUSHNER'S LAWYER, ABBE, sent this to my FAKE JARED email address today!!! pls support BITCOIN https://t.co/sI57n2OyWv pic.twitter.com/iz1Py8CEs0 — EMAIL PRANKSTER™ (@SINON_REBORN) September 28, 2017

This incident is one in a series of “pranks” directed at people associated with the Trump Administration. The prankster has also successfully targeted Breitbart editors using a fake Steve Bannon email address and has even tricked White House officials like Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert.

We emailed Abbe Lowell to confirm that this had actually happened and received the following reply:

It is perfectly normal that the committees would want to make sure that they received all pertinent records. We did review this account at the time and there were no responsive or relevant documents there. The committee was so informed when the documents were sent and there is no issue here.

Lowell did not immediately respond to queries about how exactly the mistake was made, or what wicked traitor of an email client he uses.

Update September 28, 5:00 PM PT: A source familiar with the situation says that when Lowell “sent to the right one it somehow also sent to wrong one too.”

