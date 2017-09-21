Newsvine

Is the US solar industry about to tear itself apart?

Phil Brodhagen runs a solar installation company in Colorado Springs, and his customers - local homeowners and businesses in a military-friendly town - love American-made products.

Until they see the price.

"They want to go solar, but they do have a limit on how much they can spend," he says. "They'd love an American product, but if they can't afford it, they'll either not get a system at all, or go for the cheaper one."

Brodhagen is one of the hundreds of business owners across the US paying very close attention to a case in front of the US International Trade Commission. And he's worried about the outcome.

"It will hurt this industry," he says. "It's going to be me laying off people as well as everyone else."

On Friday, the commission is expected to rule on whether imported solar products have seriously injured US solar product manufacturers, enough to impose higher tariffs on imports worldwide.

