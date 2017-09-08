Newsvine

Scott Pruitt on Irma: Not time to talk climate change

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told CNN in an interview about Hurricane Irma on Thursday that the time to talk about climate change isn't now.

"Here's the issue," Pruitt told CNN in a phone interview. "To have any kind of focus on the cause and effect of the storm; versus helping people, or actually facing the effect of the storm, is misplaced."
He continued: "What we need to focus on is access to clean water, addressing these areas of Superfund activities that may cause an attack on water, these issues of access to fuel. ... Those are things so important to citizens of Florida right now, and to discuss the cause and effect of these storms, there's the... place (and time) to do that, it's not now."
President Donald Trump has previously called climate change a "hoax" and Pruitt has led a push to roll back EPA regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions.

