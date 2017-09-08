Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 46 Seeds: 1670 Comments: 3116 Since: May 2016

Irma Barrels Toward Cuba and Florida; Death Toll at Least 18

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Fri Sep 8, 2017 5:18 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Irma is downgraded to Category 4.

Irma is among the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean and one of the five most forceful storms to hit the Atlantic basin in 82 years, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. Eastern, the center downgraded the hurricane to Category 4, based on the lower intensity of sustained winds. But the center warned that the tempest remained “extremely dangerous,” with potentially deadly storm surges across a wide section of the United States.

The hurricane’s eye continued to move west, away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and toward the southeastern Bahamas on Friday morning.

“The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two,” the hurricane center said, “and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.”

Large and destructive waves were expected along the hurricane’s path: storm surges as high as 15 to 20 feet in the Turks and Caicos, and in the southeastern and central Bahamas; five to 10 feet on the northern coast of Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas; and one to three feet on the northern coast of Haiti.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor