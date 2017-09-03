Jerry Brown Traveling to Russia to Discuss Climate Change

California’s governor is traveling to Russia next week to discuss collaborating with Pacific nations on climate change at an economic forum hosted by the Russian government and featuring a talk by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown’s Thursday announcement of his pending trip came on the same day the United States forced Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

Brown’s trip, though, will focus on his quest to elevate California’s role in the global fight against climate change, particularly as President Trump moves away from U.S. commitments to fight rising temperatures.

Brown traveled to China earlier this year to discuss climate policy and will serve as a special adviser for states and regions at the upcoming U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He’ll arrive Tuesday in Vladivostok, Russia, a city along the Sea of Japan near the country’s borders with China and North Korea, for the two-day Eastern Economic Forum.

