Hearing aids sans prescription: Earbuds marketed as audio enhancing alternatives

Headphones and earbuds transformed the way we listen to music. Now, the tech industry wants to do the same for how the hearing impaired hear the world.

A federal law signed this month could help speed up innovations that would make devices more affordable. Some could also be available over-the-counter for the first time without a prescription. KR Liu has worn hearing aids since she was two and a half years old. Her devices today are small and hidden, but that doesn't mean the stigma has disappeared, reports CBS News correspondent John Blackstone."You wear glasses and it's socially acceptable; you might have five or six pairs. It's a fashion statement. Why can't hearing technology be that way?" remarked Liu, director of advocacy and accessibility for Doppler Labs.

Doppler Labs, a San Francisco-based startup, hopes to market a version of its $300 Here One earbuds as an alternative to standard prescription hearing aids that cost thousands.

( The Old and Bold of Newsvine)