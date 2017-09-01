Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 46 Seeds: 1652 Comments: 3111 Since: May 2016

The Pope made an 'urgent' appeal to world leaders to take climate change seriously

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Fri Sep 1, 2017 7:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Pope Francis and Orthodox Christian leader Patriarch Bartholomew called on Friday for a collective response from world leaders to climate change, saying the planet was deteriorating and vulnerable people were the first to be affected.

The appeal comes three months after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a global agreement, struck in Paris, to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

"We urgently appeal to those in positions of social and economic, as well as political and cultural, responsibility to hear the cry of the earth and to attend to the needs of the marginalized," Francis and Bartholomew said in a joint statement.

"Above all", the leaders of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics and up to 300 million Orthodox Christians asked for a response "to the plea of millions and support (for) the consensus of the world for the healing of our wounded creation."

The joint message was not addressed to any specific world leaders. Many were dismayed when the U.S. backed out of the Paris accord, a decision a senior Vatican official later called "a disaster".

(all in Article)

 

https://plus.google.com/communities/103940627678194894389

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor