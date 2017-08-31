Just outside Syria's capital, a battle still rages over one of the last rebel-held enclaves

As international attention has shifted to the fight against Islamic State militants in eastern Syria, a little-noticed but bitter struggle continues on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

There, government forces are determined to reclaim one of the last remaining urban areas controlled by rebel factions committed to overthrowing Syrian President Bashar

With a population of about 450,000, the area east of Damascus known as East Ghouta has been under siege by the Syrian army since 2013. Its story is not unlike that of east Aleppo, where rebels stubbornly held ground for years in Syria’s second-largest city. The Aleppo siege ended in a government victory after a bruising offensive late last year.

Ghouta was the site of a chemical weapons attack in August 2013 that killed hundreds of people. The United States and allies blamed Assad’s government for the attack, and the government blamed the rebels. Rights groups and rebels have accused the Syrian government of continuing to target the area with chemical weapons in smaller-scale attacks since.

Recent ceasefire agreements brokered by Russia — the Syrian government’s ally — and various rebel groups have abated but not halted the fighting in the Damascus suburbs, and experts said it’s a matter of time before the last rebel-held pocket near the capital falls to government control.

Sam Heller, a Syria expert and fellow with the Century Foundation, said bringing the East Damascus suburbs under control has been a “major long-standing priority” for the Syrian government.

“I think that there are a handful of sections of the country out of which it may be possible to exclude the regime or in which the regime’s local authority will only be incomplete,” Heller said, noting that those areas would likely be the more far-flung areas far from the capital, such as Daraa in the southwest or the Kurdish areas of the northeast. “But when it comes to these opposition-held internal pockets … it’s very difficult to imagine any outcome other than complete regime victory.”

At most, he said, the government might permit “some factions and local structures to be integrated, mostly intact, into the regime-led state.”

