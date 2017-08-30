North Korea's calculated chaos ought to make Trump think again on Iran

In the wake of North Korea's latest provocation — launching a ballistic missile that soared over Japanese territory before splashing down 700 miles east of the island nation — President Trump declared that “all options are on the table.”

But what options does Trump really have? As we've detailed before, the scope for tough, unilateral action against Pyongyang is virtually non-existent. The diplomatic chess board is complex and has multiple players; the threat of military escalation or punitive strikes would put millions of lives at risk.

That dilemma demonstrates how the latest North Korean test was “perfectly calibrated to create political mischief,” Stephen Haggard, a U.S.-based Korea expert, said to my colleague Anna Fifield.

It panicked the Japanese, whose right-wing prime minister, Shinzo Abe, may now have further cause to beef up his nation's military capabilities. It adds to the headaches of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who hopes for more productive engagement with Pyongyang. And it deepens China's awkward role in the crisis, caught between its position as the country with the most leverage over North Korea and its regional rivalries with Japan and South Korea.

NEW: #NorthKorea releases first photos of the August 29 KN17 IRBM that flew over Japan. pic.twitter.com/l3cJvDbZsb — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) August 29, 2017

But although North Korea certainly meant to provoke, it also seemed to deliberately skirt an all-out reaction. It did not, for example, fire in the direction of the American Pacific territory of Guam (although it later styled the test as a “prelude” to some action against Guam). “The launch shows how Kim Jong Un is weirdly conservative, calibrating tests so that they are difficult to counter, flying just beneath the radar of a required kinetic response,” Haggard said.

