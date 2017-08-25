Harvey Sends Gasoline Surging as Texas Refineries Shut Down

Hurricane Harvey, set to become the worst storm to strike Texas in more than a decade, wreaking havoc upon the heart of America’s energy sector, has forced evacuations from offshore platforms, shut refineries and sent the prices of commodities from gasoline to soybeans rallying.

Oil refiners in the Gulf Coast, home to as much as half of the nation’s refining capacity, began halting operations as Harvey, a Category 1 storm with top winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) an hour, bore down on the Gulf Coast, threatening the region with deadly floods and storm surges. If Harvey makes landfall as a Category 3 -- with winds of at least 111 miles -- it’ll be the strongest storm to hit the U.S. since Wilma in 2005.

“We are expecting catastrophic, life-threatening flooding in Southeastern Texas,” said Carl Erickson, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather. “The weather goes downhill as the day goes on Friday.”

Harvey has drifted from the southern Gulf of Mexico, regaining strength after passing over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula earlier this week. While its course has meant the storm isn’t shutting much oil and natural gas production in the Gulf, it’s set to hit a cluster of refineries that process almost 5 million barrels of oil a day.

Gasoline futures in New York surged to the highest in four months in intraday trade, rising by as much as 4 percent to $1.7303 a gallon, and were at $1.7301 at 12:29 p.m. Singapore time. Oil pared a fourth weekly loss and traded at $47.75 a barrel.

Flooding will probably close roads and inundate plants, while strong winds may disrupt on utilities’ systems and knock out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. Flooding poses a “very serious risk,” said Kyle Cooper, director of research with IAF Advisors in Houston.