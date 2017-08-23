Google and Walmart are joining forces to take on Amazon

Giants Google and Walmart are teaming up to take on Amazon's Prime shipping service.

As of September, Google's commerce platform Google Express will count America's largest retailer among its list of vendors.

Starting in September, customers will be able to place orders with Walmart at express.google.com, the Google Express app, or through Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Home.

Walmart will instantly be the largest vendor on the platform when it joins.

The integration with Walmart goes deeper than any current retailers on the Express platform — Google's head of Commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy called the partnership "the first of its kind."