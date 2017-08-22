Provident Financial Stock Is Sinking Fast After CEO Quits

Doorstep lender Provident Financial shares slump 75% on profit alert

Provident Financial Plc slumped the most on record after the British subprime lender forecast a full-year loss and revealed it’s being probed by regulators. Chief Executive Officer Peter Crook stepped down.

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority is investigating the Vanquis Bank credit-card unit, and the regulator had previously ordered Provident to stop offering a particular repayment product, the company said Tuesday. Provident scrapped its interim dividend and said a full-year payout is also unlikely. Manjit Wolstenholme will temporarily run the firm as executive chairman.

The company also cited further deterioration at its home credit business after a botched rollout of new technology this year, when it scrapped a more-than-century-old model of self-employed door-to-door agents. Crook, who was CEO for a decade, said in June that many of its 4,500 salesmen and debt collectors quit or stopped working as hard when they were informed they would be replaced by a smaller number of iPad-toting full-time staff.

"Given that the FCA investigation has the potential to be material to the company, investors are likely to take the view that this investigation should have been disclosed when it was known," RBC Capital Markets analyst Peter Lenardos said in a note. "The shares are not investible until greater clarity is received, which may not be until next year," he said, calling the probe, loss, dividend suspension and CEO's departure a "quadruple whammy."