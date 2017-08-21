Astrologers Agree: The Eclipse Is Bad News for Trump

On Monday, August 21, a shadow will stretch across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun for a few brief moments. It's a big deal: It is the first total solar eclipse visible from the United States in nearly 40 years and the first to cross the entire country in nearly a century.

According to astronomers and eclipse chasers, witnessing the eclipse from the path of totality—a 70-mile-wide band in which the moon will entirely obscure the sun—is a truly spectacular event. In Seattle, where we will see a 92 percent eclipse, the views will be good; in Central Oregon, the closest point of totality, the views—and the traffic jams—will be epic. The sky will darken, the air will cool, and for just about two minutes, you'll be able to see the sun's atmosphere from Earth. An estimated 7.4 million Americans are predicted to make the pilgrimage to prime viewing spots to see it.

President Donald Trump, who likes to spend Mondays (and every other day) on the golf course, isn't likely to be among those traveling to the show. He'll probably be DMing David Duke from the 18th hole. But that doesn't mean the show will miss him—at least, that is if you believe in astrology.

If the eclipse is a big deal in the astronomical world, it's just as big a deal in the astrological one. Astrologers have long connected eclipses and other celestial happenings to events that take place here on earth. On her website, Virgo astrologer Marjorie Orr notes that several history-altering events have occurred near eclipses, including the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, and the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

Is this a coincidence? Science says yes. When researchers have tested astrology, it's never been found to be accurate. One double-blind study, published in the journal Nature in 1985, asked 28 highly regarded astrologers to match astrological charts to psychological profiles, and—surprise—they were no more accurate than random chance. Other studies have replicated this. As NASA put it last year, "No one has shown that astrology can be used to predict the future or describe what people are like based on their birth dates."