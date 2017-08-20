President Jabberwock and the Jewish Right

In the department of small violins, consider the moral embarrassment, after Charlottesville, Va., of right-of-center Jews who voted for Donald Trump in the election and remained — at least until last week — broadly supportive of his presidency.

I don’t mean Jared Kushner, who is beyond embarrassment. I also don’t mean the economics czar Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Standing by the president’s side during Tuesday’s catastrophic news conference in Trump Tower, the pair had that look of pre-emptive mortification reminiscent of crotch-covering soccer players bracing for a free kick.

At least they can console themselves with the notion — it might even be true — that they’re all that’s standing between the president and another financial crisis. But then there’s the rest of the Jewish right, this columnist among them. Last year we were given a choice between moral judgment and political opportunity.

Would we vote for a man we knew to be a casual bigot because his bigotries aligned, in some sense, with our political views? Or did we know enough about bigotry to understand that, just as the hatred that starts with Jews never ends with them, the hatred that starts with others lands all too frequently on us?

Here was the argument of many of Trump’s Jewish supporters: He’d rip up the awful Iran deal. He wasn’t afraid to call out the Islamofascists by name. He “got” Israel and wasn’t going to abide the State Department’s failed pieties about the peace process or the location of the United States Embassy. He’d rebuild the military and restore the respect America had lost under Barack Obama. He’d surround himself with good advisers. And his unpredictability was an asset in the face of our adversaries.

As for Trump’s manner, they reckoned his boorishness was of small account next to Hillary Clinton’s corruption. The Billy Bush tape was “locker-room talk.” The Muslim ban showed a healthy instinct for civilizational self-preservation in the face of mass migration from the Middle East. Any suggestion that the Trump campaign trafficked in anti-Semitic tropes was an outrageous slander based on flimsy evidence and contradicted by the candidate’s Jewish grandchildren. The real enemies of the Jewish state were, anyway, almost exclusively on the political left.