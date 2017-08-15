Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson closes out Musikfest 2017

"Oh, we won't give in, let's go living in the past."

Jethro Tull front man Ian Anderson sang these very words back in 1969 as a commentary on those who would rather close their eyes to turbulent days and dream of a better, simpler time.

There were aspects of Sunday night's performance by "Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson" to close out Musikfest in Bethlehem that was truly troubling, but fortunately, the familiar songs allowed the large crowd on hand to generally escape back inside them.

Right from the moment Anderson first took the stage, busting into the signature flute riff on the 1969 single "Living in the Past," that classical English sound and unique vibrancy of Jethro Tull's music came ringing through.

The four band members surrounding him masterfully handled the complexities of the time signatures and phrasings uncommon in popular music.

Among the troublesome aspects of this show were Anderson's voice and his singing.

It's been speculated that Anderson has had numerous throat surgeries over the past three decades and has dealt with many vocal problems. He tended to sing in abrupt short breaths of words, with his range diminished from what we know from the recordings.

Of course, no one deserves to be judged off of 40-year-old recordings of themselves, though it was an issue that was hard to overlook over the course of the two-hour show. There were odd inclusions of actors on video playing characters singing parts on a couple of songs, but they were fortunately infrequent.

Beyond his vocal issues, the 70-year-old Anderson was wonderfully lively and nimble as he would move from one side of the stage to the next gesturing with his free hand and kicking and bending his left leg into his trademark pose.

"Nothing is Easy" and "New Day Yesterday," both from the brilliant 1969 album "Stand Up," were heavier than expected with denser riffs and searing solos from German guitarist Florian Opahle.

His guitar playing was the other part of the show that was troublesome at times. There were moments where it was too over the top like Zakk Wylde was trading riffs with Anderson's flute. In the end, when it was able to fade back into the cohesive sound, it worked just fine.

(Read More)

50TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR IN 2018

The Lord Is Here