July 4 Independence Day, In this day 6 Died that held a U.S. Government Office

John Adams was a Founding Father, the first vice president of the The United States and the second president. His son, John Quincy Adams, was the nation's sixth president

Thomas Jefferson was a draftsman of the Declaration of Independence and the third U.S. president (1801-09). He was also responsible for the Louisiana Purchase.

The fifth president of the United States, James Monroe is known for his "Monroe Doctrine," disallowing further European colonization in the Americas.

Vice President Hannibal Hamlin 1861-1865 Hannibal Hamlin was a 19th century U.S. senator who became the country’s 15th vice president, serving under Abraham Lincoln.

Supreme Court Justice Melville Fuller 1888 - 1910 Melville Fuller was chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1888 until his death in 1910.

U.S. Representative Jesse Helms (1921 - 2008) Republican, Jesse Helms was a United States Senator from North Carolina who served for five terms (1973-2003). He was known for his right-wing politics and opposition to civil rights legislation.