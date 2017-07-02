Newsvine

July 4 Independence Day, In this day 6 Died that held a U.S. Government Office

By Vernon Wythe
Sun Jul 2, 2017 3:12 PM
John Adams was a Founding Father, the first vice president of the The United States and the second president. His son, John Quincy Adams, was the nation's sixth president

  • President Thomas Jefferson 1743-1826

    • Thomas Jefferson was a draftsman of the Declaration of Independence and the third U.S. president (1801-09). He was also responsible for the Louisiana Purchase.

  • President James Monroe 1758-1831

    • The fifth president of the United States, James Monroe is known for his "Monroe Doctrine," disallowing further European colonization in the Americas.

  • Vice President Hannibal Hamlin 1861-1865 Hannibal Hamlin was a 19th century U.S. senator who became the country’s 15th vice president, serving under Abraham Lincoln.
  • Supreme Court Justice Melville Fuller 1888 - 1910

    Melville Fuller was chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1888 until his death in 1910.

  • U.S. Representative Jesse Helms (1921 - 2008) Republican, Jesse Helms was a United States Senator from North Carolina who served for five terms (1973-2003). He was known for his right-wing politics and opposition to civil rights legislation.

