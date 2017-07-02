July 4 Independence Day, In this day 6 Died that held a U.S. Government Office

Original video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKcIrnq_1G4
Owner: http://www.youtube.com/user/mistermamaluigi
I OWN NOTHING!!! I just took out the intro and ending and put lyrics on the screen. That is all.
John Adams was a Founding Father, the first vice president of the The United States and the second president. His son, John Quincy Adams, was the nation's sixth president
Thomas Jefferson was a draftsman of the Declaration of Independence and the third U.S. president (1801-09). He was also responsible for the Louisiana Purchase.
The fifth president of the United States, James Monroe is known for his "Monroe Doctrine," disallowing further European colonization in the Americas.
Melville Fuller was chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1888 until his death in 1910.