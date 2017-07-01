How Much Do Top White House Staff Get Paid?

The annual report details all salaries for the roughly 400 White House staff and has been required by Congress since 1995. Well-known aides are listed alongside executive assistants who make $47,000 a year.

The maximum salary for executive branch employees is $179,700. Along with Priebus, Conway, and Bannon, employees with the title “assistant to the president” make $179,700. These include longtime Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks, former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault, White House counsel Don McGahn and policy advisor Stephen Miller. Trump social media guru Dan Scaviano also makes $179,000.

Overall, 22 staffers make the maximum White House salary, $179,700, under President Donald Trump. Under President Barack Obama, 16 staffers made the maximum of $176,461.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both key aides, are not taking a salary. Real estate investor Reed Cordish, working in the White House as assistant to the president for intergovernmental and technology initiatives, also is not taking a salary.

The president is donating his $400,000 salary quarterly. Trump donated his first quarter salary to the National Park Service, which will be used for infrastructure on the nation’s battlefields.