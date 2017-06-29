Newsvine

Donald Trump Holds Re-Election Fundraiser At — You Guessed It — A Trump Hotel

President Donald Trump held his first 2020 reelection fundraiser Wednesday night at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C, barring press from the event expected to raise $10 million

The funds will go to the Republican National Committee and support Trump’s reelection campaign, along with other GOP priorities. Three hundred guests were expected to attend the fundraiser where individual seats were sold for at least $35,000.

The president’s continued insistence on hosting presidential events from entertaining foreign leaders to raising campaign funds at his own properties raises more and more ethical concerns

Norm Eisen, who served as the chief ethics lawyer under former President Barack Obama, accused Trump of acting illegally and called Wednesday night’s event “a new low.” He argued the president was in violation of the Domestic Emoluments Clause, as Trump profiting from his event at his own hotel would result in the commander in chief receiving payment from the federal government on top of his salary

