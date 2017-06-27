Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 38 Seeds: 1539 Comments: 2897 Since: May 2016

Fire and ice: It's hot as the devil in the Western U.S. but there's still skiing

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:11 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

It’s a paradoxical illustration of 2017’s climate extremes. At the same time as the Western United States. has witnessed some of its hottest weather in decades, skiers have hit the slopes piled high in snow — granted, with not much clothing.

A record-breaking season for wintry precipitation in California’s towering Sierra Nevada mountain range, followed by an intense, long-lived heat wave, have allowed these contrasting weather types to coexist.

“It’s the perfect weather to ski and ride in shorts, tank tops, and even bathing suits,” Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow’s website said about the past weekend.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor