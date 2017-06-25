Southern Utah wildfire grows to largest in U.S. - UPI.com

Southern Utah's wildfire is the largest in the United States one week after it started.

The blaze -- called the Brian Head Fire -- had consumed 40,148 acres by Saturday night in Utah, including 12,500 new acres since Thursday morning, according to Iron County Emergency Management.

The fire, which was ignited by a resident burning weeds and has been fueled by hot, dry conditions and strong wind, has been 8 percent contained.

The blaze straddles Iron and Garfield counties. Since the fire began on June 17 in the resort town of Brian Head, several hundred people have been evacuated from their homes.

Destroyed were 13 residences and eight buildings.