'Hotshot' crew brought in to battle Utah's Brian Head Fire - UPI.com

'Hotshot' crew brought in to battle Utah's Brian Head Fire

Fire officials in Utah brought in an elite firefighting crew to battle a growing 37,560-acre blaze in the rural southwestern portion of the state.

The Type 1 incident management team -- also known as "hotshots" -- a group of expert firefighters, were dispatched to handle a portion of the Brian Head Fire on Friday night. They are specially trained to fight high-priority fires and travel around the country doing so.

As of Saturday, the blaze grew 10,000 since Thursday morning, the Iron County Emergency Management said.

On Thursday night, the blaze destroyed 13 residences and eight outbuildings. There has been no damage to structures since then.

The fire was ignited by a resident burning weeds and has been fueled by hot, dry conditions and strong wind. Five percent of the blaze has been contained.

