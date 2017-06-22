Texas company builds border wall prototype hoping Trump will tweet about it

A border wall built by Texans with Texan materials may sound like a winning idea to the Trump administration. That’s what one group of Houston contractors is pitching to Washington.

The group is so confident they have the best approach to securing the border, they’ve decided to build a prototype near the border in Brownsville, Texas.

Construction workers were laying the foundation of what a Houston company believes is the long-sought solution to securing the border between Texas and Mexico.

“The Rio Grande River is 1,000 or 2,000 feet that direction,” said Border Wall Builders LLC co-founder Don Cameron as he points to the current border fence. “And this fence is a big expensive mistake.”

Cameron came to Brownsville to build his border wall prototype: two parallel, 10-foot-tall chain link fences with a 30-foot-wide “no man’s land” situated between.

“You can put razor wire, pulse non-lethal electric shock wire, you can have TV cameras,” he said. “Without a ‘no man’s land,’ you cannot have those things.”