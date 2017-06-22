Georgia peach crop loss a multi-million dollar disaster for farmers

People shopping for summer fruits may notice peaches are selling for higher prices.

A double whammy of unexpected weather destroyed most of the peach crops in the Southeast.

Last month, wholesale prices for a case of Georgia peaches reportedly rose 50 percent, from roughly $20 to about $30.

Right now, pickers should be harvesting an orchard in Musella, Georgia, and sending its peaches to market. But the peaches are puny and therefore worthless -- and they have plenty of company, reports CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann.

Tree after tree, orchard after orchard, farmers here tell the same story: no peaches worth picking, a multi-million dollar disaster.

Lee Dickey, a fifth-generation family farmer, knows what a difference a year makes.

Last year, Dickey Farms had a spectacular crop. The family's thousand acres of orchards produced eight million pounds of sweet Georgia peaches.