Rachel Maddow Newly reported subpoena shows shape of probe

Rachel Maddow’s excellent reporting on developments in the Russia investigation continued with the news that a Federal Grand Jury in the Eastern District of Virginia issued subpoenas related to Paul Manafort.

This is the same district that is investigating Michael Flynn, which Maddow suggests is indicative of efforts to consolidate the investigation based on two main points. First, the Eastern District of Virginia is right outside of DC. Second, the Eastern District handles national security cases with an intelligence component. Maddow said that while the practice may make sense on paper, it’s weird.

Maddow’s analysis is based on a Washington Post story that revealed Konstantin Kiliminik’s name appeared on a “previously undisclosed subpoena sought by Federal prosecutors looking for information “concerning contracts for work …. Communication or other records of correspondence” related to two dozen people associated with Manafort or his wife. The inclusion of Manafort’s wife is a new development.