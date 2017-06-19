'I Don't Know Why Everybody Going Along With This': White House Stonewalls Press

White House press briefings are "basically pointless" at this point, said CNN's Jim Acosta on Monday. "I don’t know what world we're living in right now."

Journalist Jim Acosta, the senior White House correspondent for CNN, was among those expressing alarm and frustration on Monday after the White House held a press briefing that barred the use of both audio and video recordings.

"I don't know why everybody is going along with this," Acosta said on air after the closed briefing with Sean Spicer, with Trump's press secretary. "It just doesn't make any sense to me. It just feels like we're sort of slowly but surely being dragged into a new normal in this country where the president of the United States is allowed to insulate himself from answering hard questions."

"I don't know what world we're living in right now" he added.

Trump has previously threatened to stop holding press briefings entirely and the White House communications team have previously held audio-only gaggles. Monday, however, was the first briefing in which reporters were forbidden from airing even audio recordings of what was said.

Such rules complained Acosta, make the questions and answer sessions "basically pointless at this point."