6 Ways That Climate Change Affects The Wine In Your Glass

"Is climate change really affecting the wine in my glass?"

That was the question that any consumer in the audience yesterday would have had answered, as a panel dedicated to climate change in the wine industry helped to kick off a very strong program of events at Vinexpo, the four-day, biennial trade fair in Bordeaux that has just begun.

The ante has been upped in recent years for organizers to deliver highly relevant, highly actionable content over multiple days, as strong competition emerges from similar and well-performing trade fairs in cities like Düsseldorf, Verona, and Hong Kong. But within just a few hours of opening its doors yesterday, Vinexpo asserted its intentions on behalf of the French wine industry's position in the global marketplace: it formally announced a partnership with Alibaba’s B2C e-marketplaces Tmall and Tmall Global, for example, and it convened a panel of prominent winemakers and advocates to address the issue of climate change.

What does all of this mean for the consumer?