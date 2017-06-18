Sen. Bernie Sanders sounds alarm on GOP health care bill

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that as the House GOP-passed health care bill is debated behind closed doors in the Senate, Democrats should do "everything they can" to oppose the legislation in "anyway" they can.

"Throwing 23 million people off of health insurance is beyond belief. Now, in the Senate what you have is you have I believe it is 10 Republicans working behind closed doors to address 1/6th of the American economy," Sanders said.

"The average Republican doesn't even know what's in that legislation," he said. "My understanding is that it will be brought forth just immediately before we have to vote on it. This is completely unacceptable."