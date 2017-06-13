Leaders break ground on 120-acre solar farm in Tallahassee

More than a hundred community members gathered Tuesday in an open field on Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) property to join leaders with the City of Tallahassee and Origis Energy to break ground on a new 20 megawatt (MW) solar farm.

Once completed, the 120-acre solar farm will be capable of producing 37 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity each year – enough to power 3,400 homes and businesses in the Sunshine State’s capital.

“As Florida’s capital city, we are thrilled to harness the Sunshine State’s most renewable energy source for our community’s use,” Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said. “Offering Tallahassee residents the ability to customize their participation in our solar program is an innovative way to keep our City Utility among the best in the nation and ensure we are preserving our energy resources for years to come.”

Approximately 90,000 photovoltaic solar panels will make up the farm, which will be constructed and operated by Origis Energy. When completed this fall, the solar farm will be one of the largest in Florida.