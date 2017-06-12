Christopher Ruddy says Trump 'considering' firing Mueller

One of President Donald Trump's friends said Monday he believes the President is considering dismissing special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed to lead the FBI investigation into Russia's potential ties to the 2016 election.

"I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel," Christopher Ruddy -- who was at the White House Monday -- told PBS' Judy Woodruff on "PBS NewsHour." "I think he's weighing that option."

Chris Ruddy to @JudyWoodruff: President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who he considered for another position. pic.twitter.com/X4IIHlh8at — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2017

A source close to the President said Trump is being counseled to steer clear of such a dramatic move like firing the special counsel. "He is being advised by many people not to do it," the source said. However, a White House official said Ruddy did not speak to the President about potentially terminating Mueller.

And deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said simply: "Chris speaks for himself." Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media, based his Mueller comment on a television interview with one of Trump's lawyers. When asked about the interview by CNN, Ruddy said: "My quote is accurate."