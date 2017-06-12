Democratic lawmaker introduces "Covfefe" bill

Congress could turn "covfefe," a word coined by President Trump in a tweet, into a law with newly introduced legislation from Representative Mike Quigley, D-Illinois.

On Monday, Quigley introduced the COVFEFE Act-- an acronym for the "Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement." The bill seeks to add the term "social media" to the Presidential Records Act, which governs the archival records of the presidency, including the preservation and publication of the records. Under the Quigley's measure, the president's tweets would become part of his public presidential record.

"In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets," Quigley said in a statement released by his office. "President Trump's frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented."

The bill's name plays off Mr. Trump's late-night tweet at the end of May which read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The president has since deleted the tweet from his personal Twitter account, but followed up a few hours after the initial tweet with "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"