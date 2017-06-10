Coal needs more than Trump to revive its fortunes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - President Donald Trump said withdrawing from a global climate change agreement will boost the U.S. economy, but existing market forces have had far more of an effect on the fossil fuel industries than climate regulations.

For at least three years, the coal industry has been reeling from growing competition from natural gas, wind, and solar power. Environmental regulations enacted under President Barack Obama haven't helped any, but they've played a much smaller role.

Most of those regulations haven't even taken effect.

In March, Trump ordered a review of the Clean Power Plan, which seeks to reduce emissions from coal power plants, and the lifting of a moratorium on the sale of coal mining leases on federal lands.

So far, those moves have spurred a couple of relatively minor coal leases but no coal rush.