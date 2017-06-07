There Are More Proposed Pipelines to Worry about in Virginia

e Tidwell, a member of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, said the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Mountain Valley Pipeline would cut through “the Appalachian Trail in two places, causing serious, serious impacts to that trail – and that’s why we’re here today to ask the governor to change course.”

He said hikers seek two things: water and mountain vistas. Both are threatened by the pipelines, said Tidwell, who attended the demonstration with other trail enthusiasts, all dressed in full hiking gear from backpacks to boots.

Dominion Resources and other companies hope to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would stretch 600 miles underground from West Virginia to North Carolina. The project would require the removal of 38 miles of mountaintops near the Appalachian Trail, opponents say.