Does Trump have the power to block Comey from testifying? Probably not.

President Trump seems to have abandoned the idea of invoking “executive privilege” to prevent former FBI director James B. Comey from testifying before a Senate committee Thursday. But the popping of that trial balloon has less to do with the broader concept of executive privilege and more to do with the specifics of the current situation.

Presidency Pro tip: If you want to stop your FBI director from testifying about your conversations with him, don’t fire him first.

[What can Watergate teach us about the Trump White House?]

Executive privilege is about information. Under the separation of powers, presidents have long claimed they should be able to keep certain communications private, when disclosing them would undermine core executive branch functions and/or decision-making. National security is a key substantive component here, but the argument is generally broader. “It is essential to efficient and effective administration that employees of the Executive Branch be completely candid in advising each other on official matters,” President Eisenhower said in 1954; thus he deemed it “not in the public interest that any of their conversations or communications … concerning such advice be disclosed.”

Ike’s attorney general, William P. Rogers, came up with the phrase “executive privilege” to justify the administration’s refusal to pass along information to Congress. But if the term was new, the idea was not. As Mark Rozell points out in his indispensable book-length treatment of the topic, even George Washington’s administration concluded it had the right to withhold from Congress information about military operations and diplomatic negotiations. Over time, presidents claimed the right to determine what was, in James Polk’s phrase, “compatible with the public interest to communicate.”

Here as elsewhere, though, Richard Nixon pushed the doctrine to the breaking point. In March 1973, he claimed that the privilege could be claimed on behalf of former as well as current staff; in May of that year, he applied it not just to information Congress requested but also to information subpoenaed by grand juries. He also tried to extend it to “all documents, produced or received by the president or any member of the White House staff in connection with his official duties.”

In Senate testimony in April 1973, Attorney General Richard Kleindienst argued that the president could direct any member of the executive branch to refuse information in response to a congressional request. Sen. Ed Muskie (D-Maine) couldn’t quite believe it: “The Congress, in your view, has no power to command the production of testimony or information by anyone in the executive branch under any circumstances?” None, said Kleindienst if the president says so. Every employee? Muskie asked. Right, said Kleindienst: “Your power to get what the president knows is in the president’s hands.”