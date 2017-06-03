Newsvine

Report: Trump is unlikely to invoke executive privilege to stop Comey's testimony

Despite speculation that President Trump may seek executive privilege to prevent his former FBI director-- James Comey-- from testifying next week before the Senate, two senior administration officials reportedly said there is no plan to hinder the testimony.

The New York Times reported that one official said Trump actually wants Comey to testify because the president has nothing to hide.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked Friday whether Trump would seek executive privilege to prevent Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8.

“That committee hearing was just noticed - it’s gotta be reviewed,” Spicer said. “The date for the hearing was just set. I haven’t spoken to counsel yet, I don’t know how they’ll respond.”

