Mick Mulvaney OMB Director on CBO score of GOP healthcare bill, AHCA

Mick Mulvaney would like to have a word with the Congressional Budget Office.

The director of the Office of Management and Budget for the Trump administration called the CBO's devastating score of the GOP health care bill "absurd" during an interview with the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, and suggested the time of the CBO as a nonpartisan analyzer of legislation may be over.

"The days of relying on some nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to do that work for us has probably come and gone," Mulvaney told the Examiner.

Mulvaney said some of the CBO's projections for the American Health Care Act — including that 23 million more people will not have insurance in 2026 than under the current system — are "absurd.